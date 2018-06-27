Farrar A. Claybrook-Apple

Farrar A. Claybrook-Apple was called home on June 22, 2018. Mrs. Apple was born December 13, 1933 in Maury City, Tennessee to the Late Hobart Claybrook and Allena Claybrook. She graduated from Central High School in Alamo, Tennessee in 1953 and attended Tennessee A & I State University in Nashville, Tennessee. Soon afterwards, she transferred to Lane College where she received her Bachelors of Science degree. She continued her education earning her Masters in Administration & Supervision at the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1973.

Mrs. Apple’s first job assignment was teaching business classes and serving as secretary at Central High School in Alamo. In 1965 she began her career in Humboldt where she taught typing at Stigall High School until 1971. After that position she was assigned to Humboldt High School where she taught typing and English classes until her retirement. She achieved many prestigious awards and levels of honor including Life member, Golden Soror and Past Basileus of the Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was also a member of the NAACP Crockett County Chapter, Tennessee Education Association, National Education Association, and Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Apple was affiliated with the New First Baptist Church in Maury City, TN where she served as a member of the Mother’s Board. Viewing will take place on June 27th at Baskerville Chapel in Alamo, Tennessee from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. The Wake will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lane Chapel C..M.E Church in Humboldt, Tennessee, and the Homegoing Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 28th at New First Baptist Church in Maury City, Tennessee. Mrs. Apple was preceded in death by her husband; Jessie T. Apple Sr. She is survived by her son Jessie T. Apple II (Carla) of Lakeland, TN, her brother Rodney Claybrook (Mildred) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and her grandchildren Lauren Anastasia Apple and Jessica Tatiana Apple.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements