FBI says Michigan fugitive has ties to Tennessee

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the addition of a Michigan double homicide suspect to their “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, and they say he has ties to Tennessee.

Antwan Tamon Mims is wanted for a double homicide from March 25 that occurred in Benton Harbor, Michigan, according to a release from the FBI. They say Mims should be considered armed and dangerous.

A state arrest warrant was obtained on March 27, charging Mims with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of weapons felony firearms.

Mims is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, according to the release.

Mims has family and other personal ties to Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Mims.