Fudge Sundae Pie

Submitted by: Belinda Christopher

1/4 c. White Corn Syrup

2 T. Brown Sugar

3 T. Oleo

2- 1/2 c. Rice Krispies

1/4 c. Peanut Butter

1/4 c. Fudge Sauce

3 T. Corn Syrup

1 Quart Vanilla Ice Cream

Combine first 3 ingredients. Cook on low until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat.

Add Rice Krispies; press into pie pan.

Combine next 3 ingredients; spread 1/2 mixture over crust; freeze until firm.

Spoon 1 quart vanilla ice cream into frozen crust; freeze.

Let stand at room temperature about 10 minutes before cutting.

Warm remaining peanut butter mixture and drizzle over top.

Can double for 13 x 9 inch cake

Recipe: Clara