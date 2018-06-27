Fudge Sundae Pie
Submitted by: Belinda Christopher
1/4 c. White Corn Syrup
2 T. Brown Sugar
3 T. Oleo
2- 1/2 c. Rice Krispies
1/4 c. Peanut Butter
1/4 c. Fudge Sauce
3 T. Corn Syrup
1 Quart Vanilla Ice Cream
Combine first 3 ingredients. Cook on low until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat.
Add Rice Krispies; press into pie pan.
Combine next 3 ingredients; spread 1/2 mixture over crust; freeze until firm.
Spoon 1 quart vanilla ice cream into frozen crust; freeze.
Let stand at room temperature about 10 minutes before cutting.
Warm remaining peanut butter mixture and drizzle over top.
Can double for 13 x 9 inch cake
Recipe: Clara