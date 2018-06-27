Heat Advisory Issued Thursday for Parts of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday

It’s been dangerously already this month in West Tennessee, but even hotter weather is ahead tomorrow through Saturday for the last few days of June. There are only a few showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee now but we’ll see the coverage dissipate even further hour-by-hour this evening.

TONIGHT

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the early evening hours but overnight should be mostly dry under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies! Expect temperatures to only drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night. Get ready! Even hotter weather is forecast for Thursday!

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of West Tennessee (Lauderdale, Haywood, Madison, Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy, and Hardin counties) tomorrow with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s expected to feel like they’re close to 110°F during the warmest point of the afternoon. We also have a slight chance for showers thunderstorms, so stay weather aware! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

