Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says search led to hoard of stolen items

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they received a warrant to search the home of Johnny Lynn Todd on Whistle Stop Lane.

“We had received information that Mr. Todd had been selling methamphetamine out of the house,” Capt. Tracey Grisham said.

He says they were searching for drugs but found a lot more.

“They recovered some drugs, some drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of property that appears to be stolen,” Grisham said.

The captain says the items include a wide variety of tools.

“Chainsaws, battery chargers, cordless drills, electric drills, circular saws, reciprocating saws,” Grisham said.

There also were several weapons.

“We have a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol, an RG-14 .22 pistol,” Grisham said. “This is a Thompson Center muzzle loader, and the rest of it is just some of the tools that we’re still logging in from two days ago.”

They also confiscated an ATV and street bike, along with a dirt bike and a go-cart.

Investigators say they have reason to believe these bikes were stolen because they found evidence that they had been hot-wired.

“When we run the VIN numbers, they don’t come back on file to anyone,” Grisham said.

Now investigators say they need your help in distributing these items to their rightful owners. It is under investigation as to whether these items were obtained through drug proceeds.

Todd is facing several charges including sale of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on this incident or these items, contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-968-7541.