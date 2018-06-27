Huntingdon Police Department dumps problem radios, purchases new ones

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Huntingdon police officer Paul Huguley hears loud and clear from his patrol car radio, but he says that wasn’t always the case.

“With the old ones, there were multiple places in town where we couldn’t receive dispatch and they couldn’t hear us,” he said.

For years, Huguley says his department relied on radios often incompatible with each other.

But thanks to a recent purchase from the Carroll County 911 board, police officers and firemen in Huntingdon now use a brand new system.

“We can actually ask for help and ask for backup if we need it,” Huguley said.

Officers say talking on the radio is just as clear as talking on a cell phone.

“Instead of an analog system, it’s a digital system. It’s very clear,” Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers said. “We can talk inside a building, anywhere in the city, and have instant communication with other dispatchers.”

Smothers says a good communication system makes the difference between life and death.

“It’s important for the safety of officers, and also important for the public,” he said. “Anyone in public safety has to have vital communications.”

For officers like Huguley, he says the change will not only help him on the force but also to feel protected.

“Just being able to have that access on the move like that is going to help a lot,” he said.

Officers say around 40 handheld radios were purchased for the Huntingdon police and fire departments, and separate radios were installed in each patrol car.