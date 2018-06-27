Jackson police investigate theft of air rifle from Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for help to identify two people as they investigate the theft of an air rifle from Walmart.

According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, two men concealed an Airsoft rifle around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Walmart on Emporium Drive and left the store without paying.

Police say they left in a red two-door pickup truck.

The first person of interest is described as a tall black male with a medium build and short haircut with a bun on top, wearing a blue and green collared shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe the second person of interest as a tall black male with a medium build and a short haircut, wearing a pink collared shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).