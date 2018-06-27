Mahi-Mahi

Submitted by: Kim Leitl

6 mahi mahi fillets

1 cup water, 1 egg, 1 Tablespoon veg oil, 1 cup flour 1 teaspoon salt

Oil for frying.

In a bowl combine water ,egg ,salt and oil.wisk together. Slowly blend flour to

form a batter. Dip fish into batter then fry in hot oil for 6 minutes until golden. Drain on paper towels. Serve with

Pineapple sauce.

Pineapple sauce

2 cups pineapple juice 1 cup sugar 3 tablespoon cornstarch. 3 /4 cup cider vinegar 1/2 cup ketchup 1/2 cup pineapple tidbits

In a saucepan combine all ingredients Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil and thickens.