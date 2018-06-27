Mugshots : Madison County : 6/26/18 – 6/27/18 June 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Carlos Campbell Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Charles Dunigan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Christopher Monty DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Cory Winfield Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Jeremy Hubble Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Debora Tyus Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Tommy Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Deborah Cox Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Dominique Baker Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Hosandy Theus Aggravated assault, evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Michelle Pyron Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Joshua Todd Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Ladarius Finley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Marsha Gibbs Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Mickey Yarbrough Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Nick Poulon Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Paul Lee Fail to obey officer Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Victor Bond Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore