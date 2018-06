Pear Walnut Rice Salad with Cranberries

Submitted by: Beth Johnson

3c. Brown Rice

1 large Pear (cored and diced)

3 medium green onions (chopped)

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

1/3c. feta cheese

1/3 c. raspberry vinegrette

Combine all ingredients in medium bowl; Toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Variation: I have used blue cheese and toasted almonds.