TBI adds Knoxville man to Top 10 Most Wanted

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added an East Tennessee man to their Top 10 Most Wanted.

James Michael Smith, 40, of Knoxville, is wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and TBI to face charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and especially aggravated child abuse, according to a release from the TBI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier in the week at the River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. He was last known to be driving a maroon Ford F-150.

Smith is described as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes standing six feet tall and weighing around 217 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.