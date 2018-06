Thomas Ray Boykin

Visitation for Thomas Ray Boykin, age 66, of Humboldt, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Humboldt Junior Senior High School Gym. Coach Boykin passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of services.