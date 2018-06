Toys ‘R Us shuts its doors in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– Wednesday, Jackson said goodbye to the place where a kid can be a kid.

The doors to the Jackson Toys ‘R Us were closed for good.

Charles Lazarus who founded Toys ‘R Us 70 years ago died one week after the news of Toys ‘R Us closing across the country came out. He was 94-years-old.