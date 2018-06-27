What’s New Wednesday: Indoor Rock Climbing at The Lift

Looking for something fun and active to do? If you are feeling like you’re between a rock and a hard place, test your endurance and try out some indoor rock climbing.

“There’s nothing else like it in Jackson! It’s one of the best things about Jackson that I love,” said David Myrick, Jackson resident.

Adventure seekers 18-years-old and up can climb for just $15 dollars inside The Lift in downtown Jackson.

“It’s a great way to challenge yourself, to challenge that fear and to overcome it,” said Myrick.

It may look like a long way down, but Lift fitness instructors say there is no need to be scared.

“Most people are nervous, but once you start you kinda get addicted. It’s so fun,” Olivia Hall, Fitness Tech at The Lift. “It’s really kinda a ‘go for it, test your strength’ kinda deal.”

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Saturdays 9- 11 a.m. and on Friday nights, it’s Kids Climb!

“Good work out, total blast,” said Myrick.

You don’t have to be a member at The Lift to try the indoor rock wall, you can go as a guest, or pay $15 at the door.