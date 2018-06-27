Longtime member of Jackson Rotary Club honored

JACKSON, Tenn. — A longtime member of the Jackson Rotary Club is honored Wednesday.

Joe Exum joined the Jackson Rotary Club back in 1952, but he was a Junior Rotarian starting in 1944.

Exum has worked as an engineer with the Jackson Utility Department, now called Jackson Energy Authority, and served on the board of Hollywood Cemetery until this year.

Exum says the recognition at the luncheon was a surprise for him set up by club members and his family, who spoke about his work and community service.

“I appreciated them coming up and talking and appreciated all the kind things that they said,” Exum said

Exum was also given a key to the city and recognized with a proclamation by Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

He also received a gift from the Rotary Club.