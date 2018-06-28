2 arrested after drugs, gun found in Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are facing gun and drug charges after investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office searched a home Wednesday in Dresden.

According to a news release, Clint Raymer, 43, and Chasidy King, 34, were in the home when investigators arrived.

The release says investigators found 11 grams of methamphetamine and pipes used to smoke methamphetamine. Investigators say Raymer and King were on a bed when investigators searched the home, and they later found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol under the mattress.

Raymer and King are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Raymer is facing an additional charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.