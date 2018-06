2 people taken to hospital after crash near Bells

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a wreck Thursday afternoon near Bells.

Investigators say a van crossed the median on Highway 412, crossing both lanes of the highway before hitting a sign.

Two people in the vehicle have minor injuries from the wreck, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the van didn’t rollover.

The van came to a stop in the Subway parking lot.