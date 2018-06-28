Avocado, Bacon, Tomato Melt

4 English muffins (split)

1 avocado sliced

1 large tomato sliced

1/4 cup chopped basil

8 slices of applewood smoked bacon (cooked)

4 slices Havarti cheese

1/4 cup sheredded Parmesan

Salt

Pepper

For the Spread:

1/4 cup mayo

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tbsp chili powder

Preheat oven to broil. In a small bowl blend together the mayo, sugar, and chili powder to make the spread. Set aside.

Toast the English muffin halves.

Place all on your toasted muffin halves on a baking sheet. Add a dollop of the mayo spread to each half. On four of the halves build your sandwiches. Start by layering two slices of bacon, then to the avocado, then the tomato. Sprinkle top of tomato with salt, pepper, and fresh basil. Finish each off with a slice of havarti cheese and the a little sheredded Parmesan.

Place your baking sheet in the oven and broil for 1 1/2 – 2 mins or until the cheese is nicely melted. Remove from oven.

To finish simply put the muffin together and serve immediately.