Bradford community raises money for cheerleader’s funeral costs

BRADFORD, Tenn. — The streets of Bradford were lined with red ribbons Thursday to honor Alyssa Anguiano, who died in a car accident Saturday.

One of the volunteers, Tammy Taylor, says they are doing this to honor her memory.

“This community just wants to do everything we can do to let these families know how much we love them, how many prayers are being sent up,” Taylor said. “We want them to know that we’re here for them.”

The sale of the ribbons will help with the funeral costs for Anguiano and medical expenses for others involved in the crash, including her boyfriend, Alex Barber, who is still in the hospital.

The community says they chose red to honor Anguiano because she was a cheerleader at Bradford Junior-Senior High School.

Her cheerleading coach, Deidre Thetford, says the community is rallying behind these families.

“People have made bows, so many people have. Their fingers are stained red from all the bows that they’ve made,” Thetford said. “So many things have been donated for the family and the friends. It’s been truly a blessing to see the community come together the way that they have.”

Both women said to continue to pray for the Anguiano family and the other families involved.

“She had a contagious smile, and I want everybody to always remember that,” she said.

There will be a benefit to raise money for the families on Saturday, June 30, at Bradford Bestway. They will sell sack lunches and take donations.