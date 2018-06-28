Community shows support to family following death of student

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Family, friends and community members mourn the loss of a young man who died after drowning last week.

Visitation for Tyler Spann was held at Lexington High School. The Spann family has received an outpouring of support from those who knew Tyler.

Tyler’s classmates showed up in their Lexington Tiger gear paying tribute to their fellow classmate.

Ivey Jamison with Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church spoke at the event and said a prayer as they prepare to lay Spann to rest Friday afternoon.