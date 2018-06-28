Dangerously Hot and Humid Again Friday

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday

It’s been dangerously hot already this month in West Tennessee, but another hot and humid day is ahead tomorrow! A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly and small children are especially susceptible to heat related illnesses.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight under partly cloudy skies. If a thunderstorm develops, there is still a marginal risk for storms to become strong or severe. Expect temperatures to only drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s Friday afternoon are expected to feel like they’re close to 110°F during the warmest point of the afternoon. We also have a slight chance for showers thunderstorms, so stay weather aware as some could become strong. The hot weather will persist right on into the end of June and the start of July. Make sure to tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

