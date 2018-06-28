Dangerously Hot This Afternoon!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started off rather warm and muggy today starting off in the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny and hot today as temperature limb to around 94°F for the high… the Heat Index will be somewhere between 106 and 110 degrees at the warmest part of the day. There is a slight chance of storms again today. However, like yesterday few of us will benefit from it. A heat advisory will go into effect at 10:00 AM today until 8:00 PM this evening…



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com