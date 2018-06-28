Dresden man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of possessing child pornography pleads guilty to the charge in his first court appearance.

James Reynolds, 38, of Dresden was indicted by a federal grand jury after court documents say investigators were notified that inappropriate images of children had been downloaded to Reynold’s computer.

According to court documents, 80 images related to the investigation were found on an iPad and iPhone.

Court records show Reynolds has been released from custody.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.