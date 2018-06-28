Geneva Turnbow Higgins

Mrs. Geneva Turnbow Higgins, 84, a resident of Rives, died Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018 at Obion County Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church # 2 with the Rev. Truitt Cockrell officiating.

Burial will follow in West Hill Cemetery in Rives.

Pallbearers will be Richard Dutton, Matt Doughton, Harold Bell, Dion McDaniel, B. J. Craig, Justin McDaniel, Chad Bell, Jack Roberson, and Joey Meeks.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Higgins was born on July 24, 1933 in Tiptonville, TN daughter of the late Albert and Opal (Lambert) Turnbow. She raised by her stepmother, the late Betty Lynn Turnbow. She married Omar Reed Higgins on March 19, 1956. He predeceased her on January 24, 1991.

She retired as a linesman from the former Kincaid Industries, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church #2 Rives.

Mrs. Higgins is survived by five daughters and sons-in-law: Frances and Harold Bell, Elizabeth and Matt Doughten, Betty and Richard Dutton, Carol and Dion McDaniel, and Teresa and Jack Roberson, all of Union City; twenty-one grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters and spouses of two; Lois and Frank Hinson; Carolyn and Charles Travis and Debbie Turnbow; two brothers and spouse of one, Richard and Marilyn Turnbow, and Albert Turnbow.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Bryson, a son, Tony Higgins, and a sister, Brenda Powers.