Jackson hosts TN Fraternal Order of Police Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fraternal of Police Conference kicked off Thursday in Jackson.

Sam Knolton traveled from Clarksville to attend. “We certainly want to help other agencies, learn from other agencies, and we like to see what’s going on,” he said.

About 120 sworn officers from across the state come together for two days to talk about issues affecting law enforcement.

“We’re having a lot of officers killed in the line of duty, particularly in hostile acts,” Dan Raper, a retired state trooper, said.

Delegates said they will cover everything from legislation to firearms, plus hear from gubernatorial candidates. “We want to endorse those candidates that we think will benefit the police officers and their issues mostly,” Knolton said.

Capt. Jeff Shepard with the Jackson Police Department serves as president of the local FOP Lodge and helped organize the event. “It hasn’t been held here in probably at least three decades,” Shepard said.

Participants said it is a good opportunity to network and see what officers in other parts of the state are doing. “Everyone has different issues,” Knolton said. “Doesn’t matter where you police at, those same issues are for the smallest department, one-man department to the 1,500-man department.”

The conference wraps up Friday.

Delegates also heard Thursday from Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist, Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr and District Attorney General Jody Pickens.