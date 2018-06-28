James D. Mosley

James D. Mosley, age 60, died on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

James was born in Humboldt, TN on November 19, 1957, the son of Barbara Griggs and the late Ralph Mosley. He was married to Sylvia Mosley who preceded him in death. James served in the United States Marine Corp and was employed with G.C.A. Janitorial. He enjoyed fishing, doing yard work and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He was a member of First Christian Church of Jackson.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Griggs of Trenton, TN; daughter, Katie Francis and husband Randall of Cordova, TN; sons, Kevin Mosley of Trenton, TN, J.W. Mosley of Indiana, Nicholas Mosley of Beech Bluff, TN and Chris Mosley of Indiana.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father Harold Griggs in 2016.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, June 29, 2018 at Highland Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tom Ralstin, officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 3:45 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the graveside service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway. 731.668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com