Jimmie Dee Foster Godwin, Sr.

Funeral services for Jimmie Dee Foster Godwin, Sr., age 80, of Denmark, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Faith Deliverance Center. Burial will follow in Bethlehem No. 2 Baptist Church cemetery. Mr. Godwin passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, June 29, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Godwin will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Faith Deliverance Center from 2:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.