Larry Donnell Hobson

Funeral services for Larry Donnell Hobson, age 66, of Medon, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Hobson passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, June 29, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Hobson will lie in state Saturday morning at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.