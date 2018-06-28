Madison County Fire Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn.–Thursday was the last day of the Battle of the Badges. During the past two weeks, Lifeline Blood Services has been asking people to come in and donate in honor of their favorite response team. The winner of this year’s Battle of the Badges is the Madison County Fire Department. Nine emergency response agencies competed this year with the winner taking home a trophy. Lifeline says this event helps meet the demands of the summer months and avoids a blood shortage.