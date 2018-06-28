Mugshots : Madison County : 6/27/18 – 6/28/18

1/17 Tamozsheiea Russell Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/17 Brian Aston Failure to appear

3/17 Adarius Pirtle Theft over $1,000, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

4/17 Corey Mitchell Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/17 Cornelius Mays Simple domestic assault

6/17 Courtney McCorkle Violation of probation

7/17 Dominique Davis Violation of probation

8/17 Holly Pitcher Violation of community corrections



9/17 John Leek Failure to appear

10/17 Joseph Hickman Failure to comply, violation of community corrections

11/17 Leslie High Shoplifting

12/17 Quadrell McKinnie Violation of community corrections



13/17 Ryan Shields DUI

14/17 Terrence Williams Violation of community corrections

15/17 Timothy Thornton Shoplifting

16/17 Willie Bond Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Willie Laury Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.