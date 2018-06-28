Police seek person of interest in till theft from Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the theft of a cash till from a local motel.

A man is seen on surveillance video entering Holiday Inn Express, located at 55 Parkstone Place, on June 20 and leaving with the till, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The till contained an unknown amount of money.

Police describe the person of interest as a black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a pink backpack.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).