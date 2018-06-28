Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Northwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Thursday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, and Weakley counties in northwest Tennessee until 1:00 a.m. Friday.

The thunderstorms that initiated this watch are still nearly 110 miles away, but are moving south-southeast at 60 miles per hour. They’re in Illinois now and are forecast to arrive around and after 9 o’clock tonight.

Main threats this evening will be damaging winds and large hail with any storm that becomes strong to severe this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. Stay tuned to WBBJ-TV on-air and online for the latest forecast and track of these incoming thunderstorms.

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday

It’s been dangerously hot already this month in West Tennessee, but another hot and humid day is ahead tomorrow! A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly and small children are especially susceptible to heat related illnesses.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight though the early evening hours should remain dry. A slight risk for storms to become strong or severe is still in the forecast for West Tennessee. The main threat is with damaging winds. Expect temperatures to only drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s Friday afternoon are expected to feel like they’re close to 110°F during the warmest point of the afternoon. We also have a slight chance for showers thunderstorms, so stay weather aware! The hot weather will persist right on into the end of June and the start of July. Make sure to tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com