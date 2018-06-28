Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 7:00 PM

Weather Update–

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7:00 PM CDT for most of West Tennessee until 7:00 PM CDT.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.