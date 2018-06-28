Shawanda Latrice Jones

Funeral services for Shawanda Latrice Jones, age 39, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 am at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Jones passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital

Visitation will begin Friday morning, June 29, 2018 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Jones will lie in state Saturday morning at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, Tennessee from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.