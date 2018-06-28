TCA announces new soccer coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA has announced a new head coach for the school’s soccer program.

Chris Baker will join the TCA coaching staff as the varsity head coach and program coordinator for the Lion and Lady Lion soccer program, according to a release from the school.

Baker is a native of England and holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Bethel University where he played goalkeeper for the Wildcat soccer team.

Baker comes to TCA with recent success guiding Madison’s soccer program over the past three years winning three district titles, two regional titles and making one appearance to the TSSAA State tournament, according to the release.

Baker is currently an administrator for the Jackson Futbol Club. He holds a National D License with the United States Soccer Federation and is also certified as a Level 2 Goalkeeper Coach with the NSCCA, according to the release.