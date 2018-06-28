TDOT announces road construction on hold for Independence Day

NASHVILLE — If you’re concerned about road work slowing down your Fourth of July holiday plans, there’s no need to worry.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced road construction will be put on hold for Independence Day.

There will be no interstate or state road work beginning at noon Friday until 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

