TDOT SmartWay resources for travel, construction updates

Do you have plans to travel in the Volunteer State this holiday weekend? The state offers a few ways to keep up with travel information.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s interactive SmartWay Traffic map is a way to keep up with construction projects across the state. You can also view livestreams of SmartWay traffic cameras.

Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow TN511 on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511.