Vernon Burton, Sr.

Funeral services for Vernon Burton, Sr., age 82, of Mercer, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church in Mercer, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Burton passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, June 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Burton will lie-in-state at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church on Friday afternoon June 29, 2018from 12:00 PM until time of service.

