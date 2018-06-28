Voters turn out for candidate’s forum in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–Nine Carroll County candidates running for office spoke to community members Thursday night.

The candidates forum was held at ‘The Dixie’ in Huntingdon. Candidates running in the mayor, circuit court clerk and property assessor’s race answered questions submitted by the public. The questions included day to day duties of their positions and why each candidate is running.

“We want to give the voting public the opportunity to see there candidates and to hear what there views are , a lot of times there are not much opportunity for that in a rural area,” said Daniel Richardson, organizer of the event.

Early voting in Carroll County will take place beginning July 13.