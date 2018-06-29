Character That Counts hosts summer basketball camp for local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Character That Counts is hosting a summer basketball camp for the Jackson-Madison County School District.

The camp is for girls and boys in the fourth through sixth grade.

The camp fee is $35. The camp fee can be paid at registration, cash only.

The camp location is Rose Hill School, located at 2233 Beech Bluff Road in Jackson.

The girls camp is from July 16-18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is at Rose Hill on July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

The boys camp is from July 23-27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is at Rose Hill on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

For more details, contact Coach Dalton Vann at 816-337-6613 or by email at CTC.Athletics1@gmail.com.