Dangerously Hot Again Today

Weather Update–

After a stormy overnight, we started this morning with a few lingering light showers and cooler temps. Lows overnight where between 68 and 71. Residual cloud cover this morning will help slow the temperatures initially. However as the well advertised mid level ridge moves into the Mid-Mississippi/Ohio Valley. It should enhance the warmer through the afternoon. I think we’ll see a few 96 degrees on the board. Heat Index will be between 106 and 110 degrees most of the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a few storms again today, although coverage shouldn’t be as great with the aforementioned ridge building eastward.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for Lake, Obion and Dyer Co starting at 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM… An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.



