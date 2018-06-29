Families and friends enjoy Little Boys Blue at The Amp

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends enjoyed a night under the stars in downtown Jackson.

It was all for Music at the Amp. Eleven bands performed Friday night kicking off with “Little Boys Blue.”

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to come down town and experience all that downtown has to offer. It may be a little warm here tonight, but people are still enjoying it by getting some food some ice cream and some shaved ice and sitting down and enjoying the music,” said organizer Lori Nunnery.

The event is free to the public.