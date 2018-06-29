First African-American sheriff in TN honored in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A former sheriff was honored Friday in Hardeman County for his historic place in Tennessee history.

Former Hardeman County sheriff Delphus Hicks Jr. was honored with a section of highway named after him.

Hicks was the first African-American sheriff elected in the state of Tennessee.

The section of Highway 18, starting at the intersection of Highway 57 to the Hickory Valley city limits, has now been named Sheriff Delphus Hicks Jr. Highway.

Hicks tells us how it feels to be remembered.

“Well, it makes you feel good because sometimes when you leave the office, people are glad to see you leave, and they don’t want to have anything else to do with you,” Hicks said.

According to Hicks and Mayor Jimmy Sain, multiple people wrote Hicks in as a candidate on last year’s ballot.