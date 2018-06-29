Jacob Barker Music Festival organizers give check to Make-A-Wish Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local group presents a check to help make dreams come true for children across West Tennessee.

The Jacob Barker Music Festival presented a check to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Friday morning to make another child’s dream come true.

The festival, which is held each April, is named in honor of Jacob Barker, who was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in 2014.

Barker is a former Make-A-Wish recipient. His wish was granted in 2016 with a trip to Disney.

Barker and his family host the festival each year to raise money for the foundation that helped their son.

“This year they raised another $8,000 to grant another West Tennessee child’s wish, and that will happen next April,” Make-A-Wish Midsouth development officer MarySusan Asters said. “So we have lots of children in the area who are waiting to have their wish granted, so these funds are especially appreciated in West Tennessee to continue to make wishes come true.”

This donation will send a child on a trip through Make-A-Wish next year.

This year, the Jacob Barker Music Festival and Make-A-Wish gave 13-year-old Carley Hopper her own recording studio.