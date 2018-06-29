Local police officer honored for more than four decades of service

UNION CITY, Tenn.–A long-time officer in Union City is retiring after almost half a century in law enforcement.

Lieutenant Andy Gibson was recognized at his retirement party Friday at the Union City Police Department after 42 years.

Gibson’s retirement party was attended by current and former co-workers, the state director of the police academy and community members.

Gibson said he plans to be a substitute teacher in the Union City School System for 7th through 12th grade.

“There are so many single parent families everywhere, especially Northwest Tennessee. If I can make a little helpful progress in their life, that will be worth that whole day,” said Lt. Gibson.

Gibson worked under five police chiefs in his career. He said he has always been treated like family and that was why he chose to stay in Union City.