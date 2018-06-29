Madison Co. commissioners approve $218 million budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a unanimous vote, the Madison County Commission approves the county’s budget for the 2018-2019 year.

“I think we’ve done a good job at analyzing and coming up with the right number,” Chairman Gary Deaton said.

Deaton says the $218 million budget will help pay for major county projects, such as new schools and upgrades to the juvenile court system.

“The people in Madison County I hope will realize we are taking the tax dollars that they are sending us, and we’re doing a good job in maintaining it,” Deaton said.

The committee also unanimously voted to approve the state’s certified tax rate.

Deaton says the state adjusted the rate to $2.35, but he says it’s not an increase on taxes.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s rate will be fair and equal to the same amount of dollars, revenues we had last year,” he said.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says it’s a decision that ideally will keep revenue the same.

He shares his thoughts on the city of Jackson’s decision to raise taxes.

“It’s a little disappointing, since they stole $6 million from the school system last year,” Mayor Harris said.

Mayor Harris says the county budget includes the $30 million the county is borrowing for the jail expansion project.

He says bids are due by July 19, and he hopes to have a set dollar amount by August.

With the new budget approved, Deaton says they are ready for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The next County Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20.