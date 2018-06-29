Madison Co. investigators search for man wanted for burglary, theft

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man who they believe to be hiding in the woods in south Madison County. Investigators said he is wanted for burglary and theft.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tom Mapes says investigators were looking for Kevin James Farris near Parkburg Road while attempting to serve three warrants for his arrest. Farris is wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle and two other counts of theft.

If you have seen Farris, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime stoppers at (731) 424-8477.