Mugshots : Madison County : 6/28/18 – 6/29/18 June 29, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/6Michael Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Tierra Kinnie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Domique Maxwell Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Jeremy Brooks Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Acquanetta Brooks Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Mercedes Johnson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/29/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.