Mugshots : Madison County : 6/28/18 – 6/29/18

1/6 Michael Miller Failure to appear

2/6 Tierra Kinnie Failure to appear

3/6 Domique Maxwell Vandalism

4/6 Jeremy Brooks Aggravated domestic assault



5/6 Acquanetta Brooks Public intoxication

6/6 Mercedes Johnson Vandalism











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/29/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.