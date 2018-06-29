Remaining Hot into the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of West Tennessee until 8 p.m. tonight. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Lake, Obion, and Dyer counties too where the heat index could be over 110°F.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. The elderly and small children are especially susceptible to heat related illnesses.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with a potential for dense fog to form early Saturday but otherwise we’re looking at a mainly dry night. Temperautres will drop to the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

The hot weather will persist right on into the end of June and the start of July this weekend. A 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast for both days with pop-up showers and thunderstorms likeliest during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures are going to feel like they’re close to 100°F during the afternoons too, so stay cool! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com