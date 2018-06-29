Victims ID’d in Maryland newspaper shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials have released the names of the five people killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police read the names at a news conference Thursday night, hours after the shooting at The Capital Gazette.

They are: Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting.